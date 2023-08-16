SPLUNK Developer – Semi Remote – up to R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

We are on the lookout for the next top talent to work with SPLUNK – a real time processing software platform making data that much easier to work with!! This is an environment that offers a passionate yet challenging space that lets you apply yourself.
If you are Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on, This is for you.
APPLY TODAY and start working on exciting projects with cutting edge technologies.
Requirements:
- Splunk
- SPL
- AWS
- PowerShell
- Python
- Cribl
- Linux
Reference Number for this position is GZ53499 which is a Contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a long term contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma