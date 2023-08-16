Technical Product Manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • 4 – 5 years + working experience in a Project Management position within the Banking Industry.
  • Hands-on Project Management – willing to get hands dirty.
  • Management of multiple IT Software Development Projects
  • Have PMBOK and SDLC knowledge
  • Strong Agile knowledge i.e., scrum methodology
  • Client Liaison and Management across multiple stake holder groups
  • Ability to manage projects of all sizes, utilizing effective project management methodologies (Agile and Waterfall) and associated processes, practices and deliverables.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • PMP
  • PMBOK
  • Scrum (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Product Management
  • Banking
  • PMBOK
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • scrum methodology
  • Client Liason
  • Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Service Industry

