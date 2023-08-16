Technical Product Manager – Gauteng Menlyn

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- 4 – 5 years + working experience in a Project Management position within the Banking Industry.
- Hands-on Project Management – willing to get hands dirty.
- Management of multiple IT Software Development Projects
- Have PMBOK and SDLC knowledge
- Strong Agile knowledge i.e., scrum methodology
- Client Liaison and Management across multiple stake holder groups
- Ability to manage projects of all sizes, utilizing effective project management methodologies (Agile and Waterfall) and associated processes, practices and deliverables.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- PMP
- PMBOK
- Scrum (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Product Management
- Banking
- PMBOK
- SDLC
- Agile
- scrum methodology
- Client Liason
- Waterfall
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Service Industry