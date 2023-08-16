Technical Solution Architecture – Semi remote – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the major luxury automobile companies in the country is looking for highly skilled Technical Solution Architecture for a fixed term contract. This business offers great benefits and a wealth of opportunity. There are multiple projects to work on, in a fast paced environment that needs driven people!!

You will be responsible for cloud architecture, and reference architecture compliant deployment as well as perform architectural audits on applications that are created or operated in the ZA Hub and thus ensures architectural conformity.

Requirements:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in enterprise architecture

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Cloud, web and digital project experience

Top to bottom understanding of enterprise applications, security, databases, cloud platforms, networking, web- and integration technologies (e.g. Kafka, MQ)

Agile working experience

Familiar with visualization methods for AWS & Azure

DevOps

AWS

AzureReference Number for this position is GZ53234 which is a long-term contract rotating between Midrand, Menlyn and working remotely offering a rate of between R600 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

AWS & Azure

Kafka

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

