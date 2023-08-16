Technical Solutions Architect – Semi Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Fantastic opportunity to get involved in a team working on high-performance technical and functional architecture using top of the market industry tools in a next-level driven team! You will be based in a progressive environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration regularly with stakeholders from other countries driving next generation projects!

It’s a great chance to work with other developers that will help keep you a step ahead in the development industry even through trying times, APPLY TODAY!!

They are looking for someone with10+ years as well as extensive experience in the following:

IT middleware architectures

Unix

Linux OS

AWS

Azure

KAFKA

DB2

IMS

Java

Cobol

PL1

J2ee

Lamba

Opneshift

Terraform

Maven

Docker

Kibernetes

Spring Boot

Great to have in addition to the above:

German speaking (Advantageous)

Working on Agile Environment

Test Driven Development

Unit and integration testing

Reference Number for this position is GZ53514 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R700 and R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

