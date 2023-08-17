Automation Engineer

Aug 17, 2023

Main Responsibilities/Outcomes:

Software Engineering

  • Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
  • Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
  • Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
  • Documentation and Backup management
  • Commissioning and Handover
  • Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
  • Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager

Minimum Qualifications:

  • 5 – 10 Years Experience in the Automotive Industry
  • Mitsubishi & Toyopuc Experience is essential
  • Yaskawa Robotics will be advantageous

Attitudes and Behavior’s Required:

  • Time Management
  • High Level of Motivation
  • Attention to Detail
  • Work well under pressure

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Design
  • Electrical
  • Software

About The Employer:

Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for Automation Engineer to join their growing team in Durban.

Learn more/Apply for this position