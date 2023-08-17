Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Main Responsibilities/Outcomes:
Software Engineering
- Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
- Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
- Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
- Documentation and Backup management
- Commissioning and Handover
- Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
- Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager
Minimum Qualifications:
- 5 – 10 Years Experience in the Automotive Industry
- Mitsubishi & Toyopuc Experience is essential
- Yaskawa Robotics will be advantageous
Attitudes and Behavior’s Required:
- Time Management
- High Level of Motivation
- Attention to Detail
- Work well under pressure
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Design
- Electrical
- Software
About The Employer:
Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for Automation Engineer to join their growing team in Durban.