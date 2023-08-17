Bribery and corruption concerns fuel regtech AI

The total number of Know Your Patient (KYC) checks for banking conducted using AI will reach almost 175-million globally by 2028 – up from just over 23-million in 2023 – according to fintech experts Juniper Research.

The demand for regtech solutions is increasing across not only financial services, but also industries such as healthcare and cybersecurity as continuous verification of identities becomes fundamental in preventing financial crime and non-compliance.

One example of this is the rise of virtual GPs and ePharmacies. Here, it is vital for KYP (Know Your Patient) verification to be employed in order to prevent fraud such as identity theft and financial exploitation. By implementing these KYC verifications, businesses can avoid fines for failing to carry out customer assessments.

The report encourages cross-border businesses to adopt regtech solutions in order to reduce risk across different regulatory jurisdictions. As multinational companies expand into new regions, they are faced with a fragmented regulatory framework comprising jurisdictional differences across varying markets. Failure to meet compliance demands can lead to businesses facing penalties resulting in serious economic and reputational consequences.

The recent emergence of “Failure to Prevent” offences specifically target organisations to hold them accountable for failures in their compliance system. Implementing regtech solutions enables organisations to defend themselves from these types of allegations.

The report found that innovative vendors are using AI and machine learning to decipher email and phone call data to identify bad actors across organisations. This is vital as lawmakers and regulatory bodies are cracking down on bribery and corruption offences which severely undermine fair competition and contribute to slow economic growth.

Juniper Research recommends that as businesses expand their operations and move into new regions, they deploy AI-powered regtech solutions to automate monitoring of regulatory compliance, thereby reducing manual checks being required and overall risk.