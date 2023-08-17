Business Intelligence Developer

MAIN PURPOSE OF

THE JOB

Designing, developing, and maintaining BI and web solutions

Writing and executing queries upon request for data

Presenting information through reports and visualization

Behavioural (COMP)

Attention to detail

Communication Skills (verbal & written)

Confidentiality

Deadline driven

Integrity

Knowledge sharing

Professionalism

Minimum Education

BSc or B.Com(IT) qualification, or equivalent

Minimum Experience

Proven experience as a BI Developer; Industry experience 5yrs or more is preferred

Technical (COMP)

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

C#, Windows development, and asp.net web application development

Experience in developing 3tier solutions

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment

Extensive knowledge of JavaScript, C#, JQuery, JSON, SOAP, and REST Web Services

Knowledge of MVC architecture is an added advantage

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

A solid understanding of Agile methodologies, and DevOps experience would be advantageous.

DATA SOURCING, ACQUISITION & INTEGRATION

Data modeling & Maintenance

Extraction, Transformation

Stored procedures & Automation

DATABASE DEVELOPMENT

Database Design & Maintenance

Metadata

Query Optimization

REPORTING

Automation & Refresh Logic

Business Specifications

Report Design & Format

Reports Pool Maintenance

User Access & Subscriptions

SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT

Design & Enhancements

Documentation

Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Bug Fixes

System Integration

TOOLS ANALYTICS

Adoption & Utilization

Business Tools Analytics

System Integration

TREATING CUSTOMERS FAIRLY AND COMPLIANCE

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by

providing advice and assistance

Create an understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ needs through experience and

expertise while complying with company policies, legislation, and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone

communications, and/or face-to-face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.

