Business Intelligence Developer

MAIN PURPOSE OF
THE JOB
Designing, developing, and maintaining BI and web solutions
Writing and executing queries upon request for data
Presenting information through reports and visualization
Behavioural (COMP)
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills (verbal & written)
- Confidentiality
- Deadline driven
- Integrity
- Knowledge sharing
- Professionalism
Minimum Education
BSc or B.Com(IT) qualification, or equivalent
Minimum Experience
Proven experience as a BI Developer; Industry experience 5yrs or more is preferred
Technical (COMP)
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
- C#, Windows development, and asp.net web application development
- Experience in developing 3tier solutions
- Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment
- Extensive knowledge of JavaScript, C#, JQuery, JSON, SOAP, and REST Web Services
- Knowledge of MVC architecture is an added advantage
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- A solid understanding of Agile methodologies, and DevOps experience would be advantageous.
DATA SOURCING, ACQUISITION & INTEGRATION
- Data modeling & Maintenance
- Extraction, Transformation
- Stored procedures & Automation
DATABASE DEVELOPMENT
- Database Design & Maintenance
- Metadata
- Query Optimization
REPORTING
- Automation & Refresh Logic
- Business Specifications
- Report Design & Format
- Reports Pool Maintenance
- User Access & Subscriptions
SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT
- Design & Enhancements
- Documentation
- Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Bug Fixes
- System Integration
TOOLS ANALYTICS
- Adoption & Utilization
- Business Tools Analytics
- System Integration
TREATING CUSTOMERS FAIRLY AND COMPLIANCE
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by
providing advice and assistance
- Create an understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ needs through experience and
- expertise while complying with company policies, legislation, and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone
communications, and/or face-to-face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.
Desired Skills:
- Sql Server
- Javascript
- jQuery
- JSON
- SSRS
- SSIS
- MVC
- Intergrity
- Attention to detail
- Confidentiality
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree