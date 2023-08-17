Business Intelligence Developer

Aug 17, 2023

MAIN PURPOSE OF
THE JOB

Designing, developing, and maintaining BI and web solutions
Writing and executing queries upon request for data
Presenting information through reports and visualization

Behavioural (COMP)

  • Attention to detail
  • Communication Skills (verbal & written)
  • Confidentiality
  • Deadline driven
  • Integrity
  • Knowledge sharing
  • Professionalism

Minimum Education

BSc or B.Com(IT) qualification, or equivalent

Minimum Experience

Proven experience as a BI Developer; Industry experience 5yrs or more is preferred

Technical (COMP)

  • Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
  • C#, Windows development, and asp.net web application development
  • Experience in developing 3tier solutions
  • Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment
  • Extensive knowledge of JavaScript, C#, JQuery, JSON, SOAP, and REST Web Services
  • Knowledge of MVC architecture is an added advantage
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
  • A solid understanding of Agile methodologies, and DevOps experience would be advantageous.

DATA SOURCING, ACQUISITION & INTEGRATION

  • Data modeling & Maintenance
  • Extraction, Transformation
  • Stored procedures & Automation

DATABASE DEVELOPMENT

  • Database Design & Maintenance
  • Metadata
  • Query Optimization

REPORTING

  • Automation & Refresh Logic
  • Business Specifications
  • Report Design & Format
  • Reports Pool Maintenance
  • User Access & Subscriptions

SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT

  • Design & Enhancements
  • Documentation
  • Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Bug Fixes
  • System Integration

TOOLS ANALYTICS

  • Adoption & Utilization
  • Business Tools Analytics
  • System Integration

TREATING CUSTOMERS FAIRLY AND COMPLIANCE

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by

providing advice and assistance

  • Create an understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ needs through experience and
  • expertise while complying with company policies, legislation, and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone

communications, and/or face-to-face meetings

  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.

