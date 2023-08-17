C++ Software Engineer – Modderfontein – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Modderfontein AH

Are you a Software developer with C++ and Agile experience?

A mining technology company, specializing in solution-based software products is looking for a highly specialized individual as yourself.

You will be working on projects in the technology and mining industries. This is an awesome opportunity to expand on your coding skills as you tackle complex problems and develop new & improve existing software products that are used in conjunction with blasting solutions. You will be contributing towards the teams’ internal process improvement.

This job is all about collaborative, conceptual problem solving within a safe, respect-driven development culture. Great company to work for with fantastic offerings

Requirements:

Experience using UX principles to develop user interfaces. (Highly advantageous)

Software development experience using Golang, QT and QML. (Highly advantageous)

Mobile application development at commercial level, Android/ IOS. (Highly advantageous)

Experience working with or developing CI/CD pipelines

Experience using software design principles/methodologies e.g., SOLID, TDD, BDD, OO etc.

Project management methodologies e.g., AGILE, SCRUM, Kanban etc.

Web application development at commercial level, with [JavaScript, HTML5, Angular, NodeJS]

Experience using testing tools e.g., Selenium, Squish, Postman

3D graphics rendering with OpenGL. (Linux and Windows)

Qualifications:

A Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent.

5 years’ programming experience in a professional capacity.

Software development experience using C++.

Reference Number for this position is MK53528 which is a Permanent position based in Modderfontein offering a cost to company salary of R800k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

AGILE

SCRUM

Kanban

Selenium

Squish

Postman

C++

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

