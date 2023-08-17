Cloud Engineer – Midrand / Semi-Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 17, 2023

The world’s most renowned brand founded in the nineteen hundred in the headquarters of Munich are currently in the hunt for a Cloud Engineer!

This is a great opportunity offering Work from home, great Java tech, highly skilled people, working on extremely challenging cloud-based protection and backup solutions.

If you are a self-starter capable of driving multiple projects to successful conclusion and able to acquire new skills in a fast paced, dynamic environment, look no further! APPLY NOW!

The technology environment:

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language balance of Java and Cloud 60/40 or 70/30 at least
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Java
  • JEE 7
  • Lambda
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • Git with Bitbucket
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Terraform
  • S3
  • AWS Cloud
  • Open API
  • CloudFormation

Join this End User environment and take your career to the next level!!

Reference Number for this position is GZ53455 which is a Long Term Contract position based in Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R400 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

