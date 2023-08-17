Cloud Engineer – Midrand / Semi-Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The world’s most renowned brand founded in the nineteen hundred in the headquarters of Munich are currently in the hunt for a Cloud Engineer!

This is a great opportunity offering Work from home, great Java tech, highly skilled people, working on extremely challenging cloud-based protection and backup solutions.

If you are a self-starter capable of driving multiple projects to successful conclusion and able to acquire new skills in a fast paced, dynamic environment, look no further! APPLY NOW!

The technology environment:

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language balance of Java and Cloud 60/40 or 70/30 at least

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Java

JEE 7

Lambda

Openshift

Docker

Kubernetes

Maven multi module project setup and development

Git with Bitbucket

Code quality with Sonar

Terraform

S3

AWS Cloud

Open API

CloudFormation

Join this End User environment and take your career to the next level!!

Reference Number for this position is GZ53455 which is a Long Term Contract position based in Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R400 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

