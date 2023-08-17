Cloud Engineer – Midrand / Semi-Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The world’s most renowned brand founded in the nineteen hundred in the headquarters of Munich are currently in the hunt for a Cloud Engineer!
This is a great opportunity offering Work from home, great Java tech, highly skilled people, working on extremely challenging cloud-based protection and backup solutions.
The technology environment:
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language balance of Java and Cloud 60/40 or 70/30 at least
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Java
- JEE 7
- Lambda
- Openshift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket
- Code quality with Sonar
- Terraform
- S3
- AWS Cloud
- Open API
- CloudFormation
Reference Number for this position is GZ53455 which is a Long Term Contract position based in Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R400 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
