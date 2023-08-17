Cloud Engineer: Storage and Virtualization – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Engineer – Storage and Virtualisation
Location: Work from home, however you do need to be living in one of the following major cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban
Company: A market-leading Internet Service Provider and a leading innovator in the industry, the company offers a range of innovative data, communications, and collaboration solutions. Expertise, innovation, and superior quality products are the heart of the organisation.
Role:
The role of the Storage and Virtualization Engineer involves designing, implementing, optimizing performance, and ensuring the reliability of virtualization, storage, and backup systems.
This position entails overseeing the steady operation, reliability, and daily functionality of both the hypervisor and its virtual machines.
With your proven problem solving skills you will diagnose and address performance problems, ensure dependable data backups, and contribute to the design and execution of the different elements comprising the virtualization and storage framework.
Responsibilities:
Design, build and operate Virtual and Storage infrastructure in accordance with best practices
Installing and configuring new storage hardware and software or supervise contract / vendor personnel during installation and configuration
Conduct analysis, data mining and reporting, with a focus on actionable results
Ensure the uptime, availability and proper performance of all components.
Managing & monitor infrastructure
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent desirable
Virtualization Certificate (VMware/Redhat/Microsoft) – Essential
Storage systems certifications/courses – Essential
Enterprise class hardware certifications/courses – Desirable
Networking certifications (CCNP/JNCIP) – Desirable
Desired Skills:
- VCP
- Storage Engineer
- VMWare
- Virtual and Sorage Engineer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Including Medical Aid and Provident fund