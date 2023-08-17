Data Engineer

Role Purpose:
You will be working as part of a team and responsible for implementing software solutions that are critical to the business. Your work will involve creating new packages, adding features to existing packages, or redesigning existing processes. You’ll also have a strong knowledge of SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) in order to support your projects effectively. You must be confident dealing with all aspects of data including SQL queries, SSIS package design, ETL pipelines, and database design.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required.
- At least one year in Control M
- Multiple years in SSIS
- Experience in Cloud – Azure, and Qlik Replicate and ETL
Requirements
- Ability to understand the key business requirements and mapping them to real-world applications and technologies.
- Excellent analytical skills in using Data Warehouse tools such as SSIS, SQL, and Control M to extract relevant information from multiple sources.
- Solid understanding of all the components involved in an ETL process such as Process Designer, Integration Services, Integration Manager, SSIS (SQL).
- Confident in designing and delivering data quality solutions that meet the needs of the business.
- Performs other duties as assigned by supervisor.
- Redesign jobs (SQL, SSIS, Control M) and minimize failures.
- Create new SSIS packages.
- Confident in dealing with various platform teams across the business.
