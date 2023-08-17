Database Administrator

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Database Administrator to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Install, configure, and maintain open-source databases, specifically PostgreSQL, and MongoDB.

Develop and implement database backup, recovery, and replication strategies.

Monitor database performance and optimize database queries to ensure fast and efficient data retrieval.

Troubleshoot and resolve database related issues.

Implement database security measures to protect sensitive data.

Develop and maintain database documentation, including data dictionaries and schema diagrams.

Collaborate with developers and other stakeholders to identify data storage requirements and provide guidance on data modelling and database design.

Stay up to date with new open-source database technologies and incorporate them into the organization’s infrastructure as needed.

Understand the technical landscape and bank-wide architecture that is connected to or dependent on the business area supported to effectively design & deliver data solutions (architecture, pipeline etc.)

Translate / interpret the data architecture direction and associated business requirements & leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to synthesize data solution designs (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem

Participate in design thinking processes to successfully deliver data solution blueprints

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Inform & support the infrastructure build required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources

Support the continuous optimization, improvement & automation of data processing, retrieval, storage & distribution processes

Ensure the quality assurance and testing of all data solutions aligned to the QA Engineering & broader architectural guidelines and standards of the organization

Meaningfully contribute to & ensure solutions align to the design & direction of the Group Architecture & in particular data standards, principles, preferences & practices. Short term deployment must align to strategic long-term delivery.

Coach & mentor other engineers

Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broader team

Build data science team capability in the use of data solutions

Identify technical risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post deployment)

Update / Design all application documentation aligned to the organization technical standards and risk / governance frameworks

Create business cases & solution specifications for various governance processes (e.g., CTO, Architecture, and governance approval forums)

Participate in incident management & DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem solving & technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents

Deliver on time & on budget (always)

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

3 years of experience as a DBA, with a focus on open-source databases.

Strong knowledge of database design, administration, and optimization techniques.

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases.

Knowledge of database backup and recovery, database replication, and database security.

Strong scripting skills in languages such as Python, Perl, Bash, or PowerShell.

Familiarity with cloud-based database infrastructure, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

