We are looking for an Operations Engineer to join our client on a Hybrid basis in Rosebank. The business provides flexible software solutions to network owners & Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to effectively manage their networks, allowing them to focus on their core business instead.

Knowledge on the following technologies are required for this position:

Linux CLI skills

Installation and troubleshooting of Linux issues

Writing bash scripts

Windows Server and IIS administration skills

Office 365 administration skills

Basic Relational DB knowledge and queries (SQL Server, SELECT, JOIN, WHERE)

Elasticsearch knowledge

REST API knowledge

Query APIs with Insomnia or Postman

Understanding of HTTP, headers and authentication

Knowledge of protocols such as SMTP and SNMP.

Experience configuring a monitoring system (Grafana, PRTG, Elastic stack, Prometheus)

CI/CD systems like Gitlab

AWS & Azure configuration knowledge

Containerization knowledge (Docker)

Writing Dockerfiles

Knowledge of Kubernetes and Helm.

Knowledge of Ansible, & Terraform

Knowledge of various electronic document formats (JSON, XML, YAML)

Networking knowledge

Fiber optic networks knowledge

Devices knowledge including concepts like: RADIUS, ONTs and OLTs, NMS systems, BNG and BRAS

Routing, Linux network interface configuration and troubleshooting

Ability to read log files and troubleshoot from them

Basic knowledge of scripting languages like Python & Ruby

Atlassian Jira and Confluence knowledge

Proficiencies and Qualifications:

Relevant Certifications or Tertiary Qualifications

Atleast 3 Years experience as a DevOps Engineer or a similar field

Ability to work under pressure, adapt and learn quickly in a fast paced environment

Strength in documentation writing and reading

Ability to apply rules and exceptions to a problem

Strong communicator

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

