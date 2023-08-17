DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for an Operations Engineer to join our client on a Hybrid basis in Rosebank. The business provides flexible software solutions to network owners & Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to effectively manage their networks, allowing them to focus on their core business instead.
Knowledge on the following technologies are required for this position:
- Linux CLI skills
- Installation and troubleshooting of Linux issues
- Writing bash scripts
- Windows Server and IIS administration skills
- Office 365 administration skills
- Basic Relational DB knowledge and queries (SQL Server, SELECT, JOIN, WHERE)
- Elasticsearch knowledge
- REST API knowledge
- Query APIs with Insomnia or Postman
- Understanding of HTTP, headers and authentication
- Knowledge of protocols such as SMTP and SNMP.
- Experience configuring a monitoring system (Grafana, PRTG, Elastic stack, Prometheus)
- CI/CD systems like Gitlab
- AWS & Azure configuration knowledge
- Containerization knowledge (Docker)
- Writing Dockerfiles
- Knowledge of Kubernetes and Helm.
- Knowledge of Ansible, & Terraform
- Knowledge of various electronic document formats (JSON, XML, YAML)
- Networking knowledge
- Fiber optic networks knowledge
- Devices knowledge including concepts like: RADIUS, ONTs and OLTs, NMS systems, BNG and BRAS
- Routing, Linux network interface configuration and troubleshooting
- Ability to read log files and troubleshoot from them
- Basic knowledge of scripting languages like Python & Ruby
- Atlassian Jira and Confluence knowledge
Proficiencies and Qualifications:
- Relevant Certifications or Tertiary Qualifications
- Atleast 3 Years experience as a DevOps Engineer or a similar field
- Ability to work under pressure, adapt and learn quickly in a fast paced environment
- Strength in documentation writing and reading
- Ability to apply rules and exceptions to a problem
- Strong communicator
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- DevOps Engineer
- Operations engineer