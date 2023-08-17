DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 17, 2023

We are looking for an Operations Engineer to join our client on a Hybrid basis in Rosebank. The business provides flexible software solutions to network owners & Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to effectively manage their networks, allowing them to focus on their core business instead.
Knowledge on the following technologies are required for this position:

  • Linux CLI skills
  • Installation and troubleshooting of Linux issues
  • Writing bash scripts
  • Windows Server and IIS administration skills
  • Office 365 administration skills
  • Basic Relational DB knowledge and queries (SQL Server, SELECT, JOIN, WHERE)
  • Elasticsearch knowledge
  • REST API knowledge
  • Query APIs with Insomnia or Postman
  • Understanding of HTTP, headers and authentication
  • Knowledge of protocols such as SMTP and SNMP.
  • Experience configuring a monitoring system (Grafana, PRTG, Elastic stack, Prometheus)
  • CI/CD systems like Gitlab
  • AWS & Azure configuration knowledge
  • Containerization knowledge (Docker)
  • Writing Dockerfiles
  • Knowledge of Kubernetes and Helm.
  • Knowledge of Ansible, & Terraform
  • Knowledge of various electronic document formats (JSON, XML, YAML)
  • Networking knowledge
  • Fiber optic networks knowledge
  • Devices knowledge including concepts like: RADIUS, ONTs and OLTs, NMS systems, BNG and BRAS
  • Routing, Linux network interface configuration and troubleshooting
  • Ability to read log files and troubleshoot from them
  • Basic knowledge of scripting languages like Python & Ruby
  • Atlassian Jira and Confluence knowledge

Proficiencies and Qualifications:

  • Relevant Certifications or Tertiary Qualifications
  • Atleast 3 Years experience as a DevOps Engineer or a similar field
  • Ability to work under pressure, adapt and learn quickly in a fast paced environment
  • Strength in documentation writing and reading
  • Ability to apply rules and exceptions to a problem
  • Strong communicator

