Digital Analytics Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you passionate about creating seamless digital analytics experiences? Do you thrive in a technical environment where you can integrate, maintain, and optimize data pipelines between different systems? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborating with Digital Enablement and other technical teams to seamlessly integrate analytics tools and SDKs for accurate data collection.

Maintaining existing MarTech and Digital Analytics pipelines, aligning them with Group Digital’s strategic objectives.

Developing and validating new integrations with MarTech tools, ensuring accurate and continuous data flow.

Creating and managing documentation for all digital analytics integrations to ensure business continuity.

Implementing monitoring tools into pipelines to minimize integration downtime.

Building integrations using front-end and backend technologies, adhering to digital analytics architecture and best practices.

Communicating consistently with stakeholders throughout the engagement lifecycle, escalating issues when necessary.

Training and coaching technical teams on implementing MarTech and Analytics technology in alignment with strategy.

Coordinating with departments to meet project deliverables and Group Digital’s satisfaction.

Fostering a knowledge base for digital analytics technical implementations, becoming the SME across the group.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or Engineering.

Knowledge and Experience:

+6 years of proven application development and integration experience.

Proficiency in backend programming languages such as Java, Swift, Objective C, React Native, C#, Python, R, Node.

Familiarity with front-end programming languages like Angular, Vanilla JavaScript, React.

Experience with source control tools and platforms such as Git, SVN, Bitbucket.

Previous work involving middleware development and familiarity with best practices.

Experience with Tag Management Systems like GTM, Adobe Launch, etc.

Proficiency in building integrations for platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google Analytics, Google Optimize, CDPs, DMPs.

Experience in Server-to-Server (S2S) integrations and APIs/SDK integration.

Familiarity with Content Management Systems (CMS) like Umbraco, WordPress.

Cloud experience in Azure, AWS, Databricks, Azure Functions, Event Hubs, Streaming Analytics.

Exposure to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Einstein Analytics, Datorama.

Experience with data pipelines and streaming analytics is advantageous.

Proficiency in defining solution architecture is a plus.

Knowledge of databases – relational, real-time, document – and data warehouse usage.

Technical Competencies:

Profound technical understanding of data models and database design

Strong backend programming skills (C#, Java, PHP, Swift, Objective C, Node, etc.)

Proficiency in front-end programming (JavaScript, Angular, HTML5)

Proven experience in web and app development

Expertise in building cloud functions in Firebase

Strong database experience (Firebase real-time, MySQL, Mongo dB, SQL Server).

Skilled in building and working with APIs and middleware in web and app environments.

Knowledge of integrating SDKs into new and existing applications.

Technical expertise in MarTech tools and integrations.

Strong capability in developing and maintaining technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

Digital Enablement

MarTech

Front & Back End Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position