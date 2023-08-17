Digital Analytics Technical Specialist

Are you passionate about creating seamless digital analytics experiences? Do you thrive in a technical environment where you can integrate, maintain, and optimize data pipelines between different systems? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborating with Digital Enablement and other technical teams to seamlessly integrate analytics tools and SDKs for accurate data collection.
- Maintaining existing MarTech and Digital Analytics pipelines, aligning them with Group Digital’s strategic objectives.
- Developing and validating new integrations with MarTech tools, ensuring accurate and continuous data flow.
- Creating and managing documentation for all digital analytics integrations to ensure business continuity.
- Implementing monitoring tools into pipelines to minimize integration downtime.
- Building integrations using front-end and backend technologies, adhering to digital analytics architecture and best practices.
- Communicating consistently with stakeholders throughout the engagement lifecycle, escalating issues when necessary.
- Training and coaching technical teams on implementing MarTech and Analytics technology in alignment with strategy.
- Coordinating with departments to meet project deliverables and Group Digital’s satisfaction.
- Fostering a knowledge base for digital analytics technical implementations, becoming the SME across the group.
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or Engineering.
Knowledge and Experience:
- +6 years of proven application development and integration experience.
- Proficiency in backend programming languages such as Java, Swift, Objective C, React Native, C#, Python, R, Node.
- Familiarity with front-end programming languages like Angular, Vanilla JavaScript, React.
- Experience with source control tools and platforms such as Git, SVN, Bitbucket.
- Previous work involving middleware development and familiarity with best practices.
- Experience with Tag Management Systems like GTM, Adobe Launch, etc.
- Proficiency in building integrations for platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google Analytics, Google Optimize, CDPs, DMPs.
- Experience in Server-to-Server (S2S) integrations and APIs/SDK integration.
- Familiarity with Content Management Systems (CMS) like Umbraco, WordPress.
- Cloud experience in Azure, AWS, Databricks, Azure Functions, Event Hubs, Streaming Analytics.
- Exposure to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Einstein Analytics, Datorama.
- Experience with data pipelines and streaming analytics is advantageous.
- Proficiency in defining solution architecture is a plus.
- Knowledge of databases – relational, real-time, document – and data warehouse usage.
Technical Competencies:
- Profound technical understanding of data models and database design
- Strong backend programming skills (C#, Java, PHP, Swift, Objective C, Node, etc.)
- Proficiency in front-end programming (JavaScript, Angular, HTML5)
- Proven experience in web and app development
- Expertise in building cloud functions in Firebase
- Strong database experience (Firebase real-time, MySQL, Mongo dB, SQL Server).
- Skilled in building and working with APIs and middleware in web and app environments.
- Knowledge of integrating SDKs into new and existing applications.
- Technical expertise in MarTech tools and integrations.
- Strong capability in developing and maintaining technical documentation.
Desired Skills:
- Digital Enablement
- MarTech
- Front & Back End Programming