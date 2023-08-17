Digital Analytics Technical Specialist

Aug 17, 2023

Are you passionate about creating seamless digital analytics experiences? Do you thrive in a technical environment where you can integrate, maintain, and optimize data pipelines between different systems? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborating with Digital Enablement and other technical teams to seamlessly integrate analytics tools and SDKs for accurate data collection.
  • Maintaining existing MarTech and Digital Analytics pipelines, aligning them with Group Digital’s strategic objectives.
  • Developing and validating new integrations with MarTech tools, ensuring accurate and continuous data flow.
  • Creating and managing documentation for all digital analytics integrations to ensure business continuity.
  • Implementing monitoring tools into pipelines to minimize integration downtime.
  • Building integrations using front-end and backend technologies, adhering to digital analytics architecture and best practices.
  • Communicating consistently with stakeholders throughout the engagement lifecycle, escalating issues when necessary.
  • Training and coaching technical teams on implementing MarTech and Analytics technology in alignment with strategy.
  • Coordinating with departments to meet project deliverables and Group Digital’s satisfaction.
  • Fostering a knowledge base for digital analytics technical implementations, becoming the SME across the group.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or Engineering.

Knowledge and Experience:

  • +6 years of proven application development and integration experience.
  • Proficiency in backend programming languages such as Java, Swift, Objective C, React Native, C#, Python, R, Node.
  • Familiarity with front-end programming languages like Angular, Vanilla JavaScript, React.
  • Experience with source control tools and platforms such as Git, SVN, Bitbucket.
  • Previous work involving middleware development and familiarity with best practices.
  • Experience with Tag Management Systems like GTM, Adobe Launch, etc.
  • Proficiency in building integrations for platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google Analytics, Google Optimize, CDPs, DMPs.
  • Experience in Server-to-Server (S2S) integrations and APIs/SDK integration.
  • Familiarity with Content Management Systems (CMS) like Umbraco, WordPress.
  • Cloud experience in Azure, AWS, Databricks, Azure Functions, Event Hubs, Streaming Analytics.
  • Exposure to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Einstein Analytics, Datorama.
  • Experience with data pipelines and streaming analytics is advantageous.
  • Proficiency in defining solution architecture is a plus.
  • Knowledge of databases – relational, real-time, document – and data warehouse usage.

Technical Competencies:

  • Profound technical understanding of data models and database design
  • Strong backend programming skills (C#, Java, PHP, Swift, Objective C, Node, etc.)
  • Proficiency in front-end programming (JavaScript, Angular, HTML5)
  • Proven experience in web and app development
  • Expertise in building cloud functions in Firebase
  • Strong database experience (Firebase real-time, MySQL, Mongo dB, SQL Server).
  • Skilled in building and working with APIs and middleware in web and app environments.
  • Knowledge of integrating SDKs into new and existing applications.
  • Technical expertise in MarTech tools and integrations.
  • Strong capability in developing and maintaining technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Enablement
  • MarTech
  • Front & Back End Programming

