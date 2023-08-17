Financial Services Agile Business Analyst (Hybrid)

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Financial Services Agile Business Analyst (Hybrid).
Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in Business, Finance, Economics or Information Systems or the equivalent coursework in a related field.
  • Business Analysis certification – Advantageous.
  • Financial Markets certification – Advantageous.
  • Agile certification – Advantageous.
  • Valid Code B Driver’s License, own transport/ public transport
  • 3-5 years’ work experience in Business Analysis.
  • Experience in Consulting.
  • Experience in an Agile delivery environment.
  • Experience in a Banking environment.
  • Knowledge of Equity and Debt Capital Markets – experience is beneficial.
  • Strong Written and Spoken Communication skills.
  • Strong Intrapersonal and Interpersonal skills.
  • Strong Facilitation and Collaboration skills.
  • Working understanding of relevant Business Analysis tools and techniques.

Competencies:

  • TIES Requirements funnelling.
  • DEEP Requirements mapping.
  • INVEST user story writing.
  • Gathering and Elicitation techniques and traceability.
  • Agile SDLC in Scrum and Kanban.
  • Process and Data mapping.
  • Vision, Problem, Solution, and value articulation.
  • Facilitation and Presenting.
  • Stakeholder management.
  • JIRA, Confluence, Figma, Miro and Microsoft Office 365.


Responsibilities:

  • Planning and executing the Agile Business Analysis approach to gathering, elicitation, analysis, documentation, and communication of requirements with relevant stakeholders.
  • Creating and running product requirements discovery sessions from idea to development stage.
  • Breakdown high-level requirements into smaller manageable tasks using the TIES methodology (Themes, Initiatives, Epics, User stories).
  • Collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team and users to create user stories with clear and concise goals and values, process flows, UI/UX designs, wireframes, and relevant acceptance criteria to define the scope of the work.
  • Collaborate with the Product Owner and Scrum Master to prioritize delivery while liaising with the development team for estimating the scope of work and delivery timelines.
  • Demonstrate developed requirements in the form of valuable working software that can be iterated based on user and stakeholder feedback.
  • Timeously communicate any blockers to the discovery, delivery, and demonstration of requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Markets
  • Business Analysis
  • Agile
  • Debt Capital Markets
  • Equity
  • TIES Methodology
  • JIRA

