Front End Web Developer (Javascript, NodeJS, Vue.js)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Cloud-based Procurement Solutions is searching for a talented and self-motivated Front End Web Developer to design, develop, and maintain their platforms and services. The ideal candidate should have a passion for combining design and programming skills. The responsibilities will include translating UI/UX design wireframes into live code to produce visual elements of the application. The candidate should possess at least 3 years of client-side development experience, a graduate-level qualification in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience, and technical certifications in key infrastructure services and applications, with Azure certifications in system design or administration being advantageous.

DUTIES:

Develop new user-facing features.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Working with the team to develop the overall look and design of the web application.

Ability to take features from the design stage to create functional, creative, and user-friendly pages.

Work with the Product team to build new features to solve business problems and fill business needs.

Work in an agile environment where quick iterations and good feedback are a way of life.

Continually look for opportunities to improve the company’s platform, process, and business.

Communicate and coordinate with the company’s support and professional services teams to solve customer issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate-level qualified in Computer Science, Engineering or a related discipline or equivalent experience

Technical certifications in key infrastructure services and applications (Azure certifications in system design or administration advantageous).

3+ years’ experience of Client-side development

1+ years’ experience with [URL Removed] of Client-Server design and Software-as-a-Service

Core proficiency in modern web programming technologies (Javascript, ES6+, CSS, NodeJS, etc…)

Experience in automated testing, including unit and functional testing using JavaScript.

Visual studio, Resharper, VS Code

Advantageous:

Foundational knowledge using Webpack.

Knowledge of Microsoft Azure platform.

Experience implementing design using Kendo UI

Experience in UI and API performance testing and monitoring.

Familiarity with Software Design patterns.

Familiarity with tools such as Figma/AdobeXD

Familiarity with Azure Cloud Services.

Familiarity with SQL

