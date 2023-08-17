ICT Project Manager

Our client seeks to appoint an ICT Manager: Projects. The manager will form part of the broader ICT team and report to the General Manager: Shared Services.

The main purpose of the role is to effectively plan and manage IT projects by utilising industry

standard project management methodologies, principles, and control mechanisms through the full project lifecycle from initiating, planning, design, (iterative) build and implementation, through to successful closure of the project. You will be exposed to a range of projects (e.g. Business Process Re-engineering, Systems Development, IT Infrastructure, Governance, Risk & Compliance, and IT Security-related projects) and will engage with a diverse group of stakeholders and vendors.

Key Performance Areas:

Provide a business analyst support function to the entity

Perform detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user

acceptance testing.

Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions

Lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimization strategies

Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements

Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications,

business cases

Process design, workflow mapping and re-engineering

Manage key ICT related projects

Establish and document business requirements

Establish cost, deliverables, and deliverable dates

Obtain Steering committee or management approval where applicable

Deliver project within approved scope and budget

Ensure project governance on all projects

Ensure sound and responsible management of project resources and budgets.

Identifying project-related risks.

Establish Project Risk registers

Reporting on risk management.

Conducting the risk management activities within the project.

Requirements:

At least an NQF level 7 qualification in Information Systems, IT Management, IT Project

Management, or a related field.

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)

Prince 2 certification (Practitioner)or similar project management certification preferred

A minimum of 5 years’ relevant IT Project Management experience

Proven knowledge and understanding of BABOK

Desired Skills:

CBAP

Prince2 Practitioner

BABOK

