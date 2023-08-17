IT Server Administrator – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent provider of academic resources in Africa, dedicated to ensuring universal access to crucial educational materials for all students on the continent, is currently in search of an IT Server Administrator to become part of their team located in Tygervalley. The main duties of this role involve overseeing server administration activities at the Head Office. These responsibilities will be managed through a ticketing support system, email, and phone calls, as well as addressing individual work-related requests. The ideal candidate should possess at least 3 years of relevant experience in managing both physical and virtual servers and storage systems. Additionally, a suitable ICT qualification at NQF 6 level or higher is required.

DUTIES:

Provide support and management aspects of server and storage infrastructure operations such as the Microsoft platforms.

Handle the installations and upgrades of operating systems – Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2019. This will be for Physical servers as well as Virtual Machines, including creating P2V’s.

Microsoft Cluster services environment maintenance.

Apply governance and security controls around overall design, quality, and technical standards related to the server and storage infrastructure.

Design, Install, configure, and optimize the server environment and related components, and ensure that the infrastructures configured / maintained according to specifications and best practice.

Management of the physical, virtual and cloud (Azure + AWS) infrastructure and ensure that software updates or patches are installed.

Provide server administration including advanced network configuration and windows firewall and security configuration.

Provide Anti-Virus administrations and deployment across servers and desktops.

Deploy and maintain supporting infrastructure for Virtual platforms such as Hyper-V.

Deployment, maintenance, and management of the storage infrastructure that is connected to Hypervisor and standalone server platforms.

Proactive monitoring of the server (physical & virtual) and storage infrastructure including related components.

Ensure best practice configuration is adhered to.

Coordinate, install, configure, and manage all Window systems and servers which include but limited to Active Directory / AAD, SQL, Backup (VEEAM and Symantec), DHCP, DNS & File Servers, etc.

Maintain and implement all group policies.

Ensure proper account management of the Active Directory / AAD.

Maintain the Office 365 Online Environment and ensure availability of all Office365 applications.

Ensure proper provisioning of server and storage space on the infrastructure for the entire environment.

Develop and Implement procedures for the entire environment.

Adhering to and creating SOP’s for various systems such as start-up and shutdown of infrastructure.

Ensuring that the DR process is adhered to and is kept updated. Testing of this process is of vital importance.

Perform and maintain backup and recovery processes of all systems using already implemented backup procedures.

Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN and WAN.

Back-Office System Administration, including creating new users and various accounts.

Roll out Hardware and Software.

Participate in IT projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Experience:

3 Years’ relevant experience in management of the Storage and Server (Physical & Virtual) Infrastructure including (but not limited to) Windows Environment. (Desktop & Server Support).

Experience in building, fixing and installation of servers, desktops, and laptops.

3 Years’ Knowledge and Implementation of Server Hardware, Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products), All MS Windows operating systems including server operating systems.

3 Years’ Knowledge of Anti-Virus products.

Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis.

3 Years’ Knowledge and experience of LAN cabling and LAN / WAN topology (Ethernet/ Fibre and other technologies).

Able to handle Administration, Backups, and Scripting.

Previous experience in a retail systems environment is a strong recommendation.

Minimum Requirements:

• Appropriate ICT qualification at NQF 6 or higher.

Business communication and understanding

MCSE

Valid N+ and A+

Microsoft Hyper-V

AWS (Advantageous)

Azure (Advantageous)

ITIL preferred.

3-5 years relevant work experience

3 years hands on experience with troubleshooting and providing support on all above-mentioned platforms.

ATTRIBUTES:

An attitude geared towards customer service, problem solving, and the willingness to take on a diverse set of challenges is preferred.

Strong verbal and written communication skills and excellent telephone etiquette.

Excellent problem-solving and technical skills.

Customer satisfaction oriented

Presentable with strong people skills.

Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills.

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.

