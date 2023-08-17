IT SharePoint Specialist

ENVIRONMENT:

A licensed financial services provider, operating in the life insurance sector in South Africa, is seeking an IT SharePoint Specialist. The role entails providing support for hardware, software, and systems within a Microsoft Windows and Office 365 environment, with a particular focus on SharePoint knowledge and expertise. Other duties may involve network support, server maintenance, telecommunications, desktop, and application support. The position will be in Cape Town and will also help other sites belonging to the company. Responsibilities include email responses, documentation, issue tracking and routing, as well as primary administration of the 365 SharePoint intranet. The ideal candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree or technical training in Information Technology and have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role, specifically supporting SharePoint.

DUTIES:

Administer cloud-based Office 365 platform – SharePoint, OneDrive, MS Office, Outlook, and Exchange.

SharePoint configuration, administration, support, and maintenance.

Coordinate data migrations, form, site and content creation and changes, including integration with other systems.

Creating accounts, providing technical support to existing users, and deactivating accounts.

Resolve network and computer issues.

Utilise relevant remote software tool to troubleshoot and correct issues.

Work with the IT manager to reconcile the budget.

Willingness to install hardware and wiring in ceilings, floors, server rooms or other office locations to ensure proper connectivity and operation of the various equipment.

Maintain network documentation as directed.

Assist the IT Manager in deployment of various IT systems as needed.

Monitoring and maintaining antivirus, backups, active directory, and servers

Administer other global IT systems as adopted by the organization under direction of the IT Manager Governance: Participate in continual improvement of standards, processes and procedures required to deliver high quality service, auditing, and analysing systems to ensure security and data integrity Administer Salesforce Chatter accounts and provide technical support on the platform. Collaborate with external Service Providers. review helpdesk performance indicators and SLA’s

Position Parameters/Special Responsibilities Required: Ability to work independently and as a team member is a must. Ability to interact with people from different cultures, and coordinate with country office IT personnel and leaders.



REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree or technical training in Information Technology, and 3+ years of experience in a similar role.

Minimum 3 years’ experience supporting SharePoint.

Strong technical skills in computer technology.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, MS Office 365, MS servers, AD, networking protocols and troubleshooting, wireless AP’s.

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or equivalent technical certification

Work experience administrating, supporting, and maintaining Enterprise Backup and Recovery systems.

Work experience designing, implementing, and maintaining Microsoft based enterprise applications and systems.

Familiarity with multiple domain environments.

Working knowledge of domain troubleshooting.

ATTRIBUTES:

Project Management capability: Ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Strong analytical skills.

Ability to learn new technologies quickly.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

