IT Support at Adcorp BLU

Aug 17, 2023

IT Support required for a major corporate organisation

Desired Skills:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Valid Drivers License
  • compTIA certification
  • CompTIA A+
  • IT diploma or equivalent qualification in IT
  • Help desk support experience will be advantageous
  • Cisco knowledge will be advantageous
  • Security+ Certification
  • Network+ Certification
  • Minimum 3 Years experience in IT experience
  • Minimum 3 Years experience with corportate network systems within heavy industry/mining environment supporting IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • Institute of Chartered IT Professionals

Learn more/Apply for this position