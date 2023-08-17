Java Developer

We’re looking for a Java Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

The initial project you will be working on is a new investment platform that aims to help financial advisers realise improved investment outcomes for their clients by looking into clients’ health and profiles.

Your expertise:

At least 5 years’ experience in developing Java applications

Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)

Build tools (Maven/Gradle)

Designing implementing REST APIs

Solid understanding of API Authentication Authorisation concepts and technology

Experience in leveraging API Gateway products.

Java EE / Spring

Containerisation (Docker)

Jenkins (CI/CD)

JUnit (Test Driven Development)

Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Personal Attributes:

The suitable candidate must be senior and must have the ability to work independently and take ownership of task allocated. Must be a team player and must be mature in dealing with some difficult and challenging situations.

Excellent Communicator

Proven experience dealing with stakeholders and product owners.

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

