Junior Desktop Support Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Constantia

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious Junior Desktop Support Engineer is sought by a rapidly expanding LegalTech company to join its team. You will provide technical support to end-users, troubleshoot hardware and software issues while maintaining end-user devices. You will also be expected to perform regular maintenance on end-user devices, manage and maintain Active Directory user accounts and permissions while collaborating with the DevOps Lead to learn and apply automation techniques in your daily tasks and projects. The ideal candidate should have at least 2-3 years’ work experience in Desktop Support with a solid understanding of Windows 10 and later versions, Azure/Office 365 and Active Directory.

DUTIES:

Provide active support on Windows 10 and later, assisting end-users with technical issues and inquiries.

Troubleshoot hardware and software problems, ensuring efficient and timely resolution.

Perform regular maintenance on end-user devices, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Utilize Azure and Office 365 experience to support cloud-based services and applications.

Manage and maintain Active Directory user accounts and permissions.

Demonstrate a good understanding of VPN and related services, ensuring secure remote access for end-users.

Collaborate with the DevOps Lead to learn and apply automation techniques in your daily tasks and projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in a Junior Desktop Support role, providing technical assistance to end-users.

Minimum of 1 year of experience with Azure and Office 365, supporting cloud-based services.

Minimum of 1 year of hands-on experience with Active Directory, managing user accounts and permissions.

Proficiency in providing active support on Windows 10 and later versions, resolving user issues promptly.

Strong troubleshooting skills for both hardware and software-related problems.

Experience maintaining and managing end-user devices to ensure optimal performance.

Solid understanding of VPN and related services for secure remote access.

Familiarity with the procurement process for end-user equipment, including sourcing and purchasing.

Knowledge of safe handling and shipping practices for end-user equipment when required for repairs or replacement.

Understanding of best practices related to licensed software and compliance requirements, ensuring adherence to software usage policies.

Ability to engage vendors and third-party providers for specialized technical support and solutions.

Advantageous –

A+ Certification.

N+ Certification.

Azure Fundamentals Certification.

