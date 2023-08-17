Junior Full Stack C# .Net Core Developer – Western Cape at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Junior Full Stack C# .Net Core Developers wanted for an agile, progressive coding environment and Corporate Fintech in the heart of Cape Town.

The team have invested substantially in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful API’s, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.

You will join a team of smart, passionate, and rather friendly, developers, working bleeding edge tech while building elegant robust code. Although the role is remote initially due to Covid19, some perks include progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an on-site gym!

WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THEIR ATTENTION?

Junior C# / .Net Core Full Stack Developer with [URL Removed]

.Net / .Net Core

C#

C++ OR Java J2EE

[URL Removed]

Angular

[URL Removed]

jQuery

JavaScript

SQL Server

PostgreSQL

RESTful API

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science engineering, business science or similar

Reference Number for this position is MK53435 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Sql Server

Vue.JS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

