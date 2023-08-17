Lead Software Application Developer

Our client, based in Pretoria, is looking for a Lead Software Application Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for leading the software application development function within the organisation and providing expert input into defining the organization’s digital architecture and best practice standards. The successful candidate must have a NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development and 5 – 7 years’ experience as a Software Developer with 2 – 3 years’ experience as a Lead/Senior developer.

DUTIES:

Coding and Development:

Utilize established development tools, guidelines, and methods for handling development tasks.

Maintain detailed documentation and project files, including progress, problems, required changes, and provide regular reports to Management.

Develop interface component designs from conception to execution.

Create reusable, efficient, and scalable code.

Write new code or modify existing code to enhance system functionality.

Develop new software applications.

Develop real-time transaction processing systems capable of supporting millions of transactions daily.

Complete coding and development within agreed timelines.

Develop and build efficient and secure APIs/integrations with other systems (internal and external).

Lead the organisation’s development and automation projects.

Code Quality Management:

Adhere to defined procedures for code management, code reviews, coding standards, naming conventions, and security standards.

Perform testing to ensure high standards and prevent system regression.

Conduct code reviews to ensure code meets quality and best practice standards.

Ensure code version control follows best practices.

Help maintain code quality, performance, and application responsiveness.

Create unit and integrated system tests to validate developed functionality.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Analysis and Design

Database Design and Management

Support and Maintenance

Training and People Management:

Train and mentor junior developers and interns.

Provide post-development system training for staff.

Develop system documentation such as manuals and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Facilitate end-user training.

Manage performance of junior developers.

Participate in the development and implementation of the organisation’s software application-related policies and procedures.

Financial and Supplier Management:

Contribute to the budget formulation by determining needs for the area of responsibility.

Manage suppliers to ensure the organisation receives value for money for contracted services.

Continuity and Security:

Participate in regular risk identification for software applications.

Identify and communicate software application project risks to management.

Work with the infrastructure team to deploy, test, and manage software patches affecting the organisation’s software applications.

Collaborate with Database Administrator(s) to ensure database backups and restoration processes.

Collaborate with infrastructure teams to design disaster recovery solutions for the organisation’s software applications and participate in recovery simulations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications:

NQF 6 National Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems, or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development.

Minimum Experience:

5-7 years of experience as a Software Developer.

2-3 years of experience as a Lead/Senior developer.

2 years of experience with NetCore API.

3 years of experience in HTML, JavaScript, and jQuery.

Minimum of 3 years of experience with Microsoft SQL Server.

Experience with Bootstrap.

Understanding of WSDL integration, DHA integration, CIPC integration, and Banks integration is an added advantage.

Minimum Training:

Proficiency in C# and .Net.

Microsoft SQL/Microsoft development certification (added advantage).

Project Management training (added advantage).

