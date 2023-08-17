LEAD SOFTWARE APPLICATION DEVELOPER – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

- Coding and development
- code quality management
- analysis and design
- database design and maintenance
- support and maintenance
- training and people management
- financial and supplier management
- ICT Continuity and Security
Minimum Qualifications
- NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information Systems/ Information Technology or equivalent
- valid driver”s license
- 5-7 years experience as a Software Developer
- 3 years Lead/Senior Developer
- 2 years NetCore API
- 3 years experinece in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery
- 3 years Microsoft SQL server experience, Bootstrap experience, understanding WSDL intergration, DHA intergration, CIPC intergration and Banks intergration
- C#,.Net, Microsoft SQL/Microsoft Development Certification, Project Management
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Javascript
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– A competitive salary and benefits on offer