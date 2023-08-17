LEAD SOFTWARE APPLICATION DEVELOPER – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 17, 2023

  • Coding and development
  • code quality management
  • analysis and design
  • database design and maintenance
  • support and maintenance
  • training and people management
  • financial and supplier management
  • ICT Continuity and Security

Minimum Qualifications

  • NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information Systems/ Information Technology or equivalent
  • valid driver”s license
  • 5-7 years experience as a Software Developer
  • 3 years Lead/Senior Developer
  • 2 years NetCore API
  • 3 years experinece in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery
  • 3 years Microsoft SQL server experience, Bootstrap experience, understanding WSDL intergration, DHA intergration, CIPC intergration and Banks intergration
  • C#,.Net, Microsoft SQL/Microsoft Development Certification, Project Management

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– A competitive salary and benefits on offer

