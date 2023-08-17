Mid-Level Back-End Java Developer – Global Wealth Fintech – R850k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

This is one of the UK’s finest and the world’s largest in it game – focusing on wealth management products across: banks, insurers, and asset managers to help consumers better achieve their financial goals. Clients span the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, and South-East Asia.

The role calls for Mid-level Back End Java Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting an investing platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design.

This is 100% remote work on a UK Time zone, so you also need the drive and accountability to work at a decent pace! You will be part of an intelligent, highly productive working environment on a mission to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products in the comfort of your own home.

Key experience includes:

Will Train AWS

Java SE / Java EE

AWS

J2EE

Jenkins

OOP

Agile

Maven

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking.

Reference Number for this position is MK52998 which is a permanent position based remotely offering a salary of R850K, salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Will Train AWS

Java SE / Java EE

AWS

J2EE

Learn more/Apply for this position