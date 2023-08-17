.NET Developer

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a long-term contract role based in Cape Town ?

Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?

I have the perfect opportunity for YOU !!!

Candidate Requirements

Responsible for creating, developing and maintaining the .NET Framework, C# and ASP.NET web applications

Develops and maintains solutions within the .NET Framework for all Microsoft platforms (Windows, iOS, Android)

Defines applications using HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and various other scripting languages such as VBScript, Perl, Ruby, Python

Provides direct code development and support as well as quality assurance and testing functions

Focuses on technologies such as C# and VB.NET and Web services to include standards, web API or WCF services

Implements new functionality and develops extensions Creates and maintains applications that provide a great user experience and solve real business problems for our customers

Develops interfaces and components to allow other engineers to build their own parts

Qualifications and Experience

Experience with web technologies and knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, C# or Java a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Experience with Entity Framework preferred

Must have at least 3 years of .net development experience

Must have a strong understanding of Microsoft technologies and be comfortable with the technology used in this position

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position