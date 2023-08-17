.NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a long-term contract role based in Cape Town ?
Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?
I have the perfect opportunity for YOU !!!
Candidate Requirements
- Responsible for creating, developing and maintaining the .NET Framework, C# and ASP.NET web applications
- Develops and maintains solutions within the .NET Framework for all Microsoft platforms (Windows, iOS, Android)
- Defines applications using HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and various other scripting languages such as VBScript, Perl, Ruby, Python
- Provides direct code development and support as well as quality assurance and testing functions
- Focuses on technologies such as C# and VB.NET and Web services to include standards, web API or WCF services
- Implements new functionality and develops extensions Creates and maintains applications that provide a great user experience and solve real business problems for our customers
- Develops interfaces and components to allow other engineers to build their own parts
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience with web technologies and knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, C# or Java a plus.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Experience with Entity Framework preferred
- Must have at least 3 years of .net development experience
- Must have a strong understanding of Microsoft technologies and be comfortable with the technology used in this position
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree