.NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 17, 2023

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a long-term contract role based in Cape Town ?

Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?

Candidate Requirements

  • Responsible for creating, developing and maintaining the .NET Framework, C# and ASP.NET web applications
  • Develops and maintains solutions within the .NET Framework for all Microsoft platforms (Windows, iOS, Android)
  • Defines applications using HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, and various other scripting languages such as VBScript, Perl, Ruby, Python
  • Provides direct code development and support as well as quality assurance and testing functions
  • Focuses on technologies such as C# and VB.NET and Web services to include standards, web API or WCF services
  • Implements new functionality and develops extensions Creates and maintains applications that provide a great user experience and solve real business problems for our customers
  • Develops interfaces and components to allow other engineers to build their own parts

Qualifications and Experience

  • Experience with web technologies and knowledge of HTML, CSS, Javascript, C# or Java a plus.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Experience with Entity Framework preferred
  • Must have at least 3 years of .net development experience
  • Must have a strong understanding of Microsoft technologies and be comfortable with the technology used in this position

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

