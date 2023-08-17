Obituary: Caron De Fortier

Caron de Fortier, the HP printer and supplies business unit manager at Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has passed away.

DCC has paid tribute to a colleague and friend.

“Caron was an industry stalwart, navigating her career with impeccable work ethic and professionalism.

“As the HP Printer and Supplies Business Unit Manager for 12 years, Caron’s dedication knew no bounds and her successful career was marked by countless achievements, each testament to her leadership and commitment. She was respected and loved by many.

“Caron has left an indelible mark on the South African channel. We will miss her dearly but continue to honour her legacy by upholding the values she held dear; hard work and a passion for excellence.”