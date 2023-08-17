Power BI Developer (Junior/Intermediate/Senior) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is currently seeking a Junior/Intermediate/Senior Power BI Developer with 2 to 8 years of experience in Power BI Development, to join their dynamic company operating in the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence industry. The ideal candidate should be highly skilled and motivated, possessing a strong background in data analysis and visualization. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field is required. As a Power BI Developer, you will have the opportunity to collaborate on a range of projects for clients from different industries. Your main role will involve utilizing Power BI to design visually appealing and interactive dashboards and reports.

DUTIES:

Design and develop custom Power BI reports and dashboards to meet specific client requirements.

Collaborate effectively with data analysts, data engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure data accuracy, integrity, and design optimal solutions.

Transform raw data into actionable insights through effective Power BI data visualization and dashboard development.

Establish connections and extract data from diverse sources such as SQL Server, SharePoint, and Excel.

Develop and maintain data models, relationships, and calculated measures within Power BI.

Implement data visualization best practices to craft insightful and user-friendly dashboards, including intuitive homepages and navigation.

Ensure the accuracy, security, and privacy of client information.

Provide training and support to end-users on the usage of Power BI.

Stay up to date with the latest features and best practices in Power BI.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

A minimum of 2 to 8 years of hands-on experience in Power BI development.

Strong proficiency in SQL and DAX.

Solid understanding of data analytics and visualization techniques.

Experience with data modelling, data warehousing, and business intelligence solutions.

Knowledge of industry best practices and techniques for data visualization.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Experience with Power BI dataflows and Power Query is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

COMMENTS:

