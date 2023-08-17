Project Manager

Industry: Complementary Medicines/ Cosmetics

Equity Requirement: EE

Multinational cosmetics and supplements manufacturer seeks to employ a Project Manager. The following applies:

Key Requirements:

A Degree in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering

Manufacturing industry knowledge

5 to 10 year proven Project Management experience

Key Responsibilities:

Ensures complete understanding of the business and strategies of the company.

Provides management direction by defining overall project plan and timelines.

Tracks and reviews Project Teams’ deliverables.

Achieves all objectives and completes projects timeously within budget limits.

Prepares regular progress reports for the CEO.

Reports irregularities and other non-conformities relating to GMP which forms part of the continual quality improvement process.

Performs all tasks in accordance with the standard Health and Safety requirements as per the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993.

To apply please send a comprehensive CV with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed] Subject: MP/PM

Supporting Documents:

Copy of Matric

Copy of Tertiary Qualifications

Desired Skills:

5 to 10 year proven Project Management experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

