Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 17, 2023

Industry: Complementary Medicines/ Cosmetics
Equity Requirement: EE

Multinational cosmetics and supplements manufacturer seeks to employ a Project Manager. The following applies:

Key Requirements:

  • A Degree in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering
  • Manufacturing industry knowledge
  • 5 to 10 year proven Project Management experience

Key Responsibilities:

  • Ensures complete understanding of the business and strategies of the company.
  • Provides management direction by defining overall project plan and timelines.
  • Tracks and reviews Project Teams’ deliverables.
  • Achieves all objectives and completes projects timeously within budget limits.
  • Prepares regular progress reports for the CEO.
  • Reports irregularities and other non-conformities relating to GMP which forms part of the continual quality improvement process.
  • Performs all tasks in accordance with the standard Health and Safety requirements as per the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993.

To apply please send a comprehensive CV with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed] Subject: MP/PM

Supporting Documents:

  • Copy of Matric
  • Copy of Tertiary Qualifications

