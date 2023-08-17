Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Industry: Complementary Medicines/ Cosmetics
Equity Requirement: EE
Multinational cosmetics and supplements manufacturer seeks to employ a Project Manager. The following applies:
Key Requirements:
- A Degree in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering
- Manufacturing industry knowledge
- 5 to 10 year proven Project Management experience
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensures complete understanding of the business and strategies of the company.
- Provides management direction by defining overall project plan and timelines.
- Tracks and reviews Project Teams’ deliverables.
- Achieves all objectives and completes projects timeously within budget limits.
- Prepares regular progress reports for the CEO.
- Reports irregularities and other non-conformities relating to GMP which forms part of the continual quality improvement process.
- Performs all tasks in accordance with the standard Health and Safety requirements as per the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993.
To apply please send a comprehensive CV with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed] Subject: MP/PM
Supporting Documents:
- Copy of Matric
- Copy of Tertiary Qualifications
Desired Skills:
- 5 to 10 year proven Project Management experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree