Remote Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for Level 2 and Level 3 remote support engineers to join our team in Cape Town. You will be supporting our customer base remotely from our office.

You will work with existing teams in each respective remote location to provide infrastructure support to our clients in the US and EU. In addition to your technical experience, you will need discipline to work on various RMM and ITSM systems where you will update tickets and notes. Since all work is done remotely, you will need to be comfortable on the phone and behind a screen while troubleshooting systems.

You will also need to be well spoken to articulate yourself accordingly on this international stage. Working times may vary, but you will need to be willing to work a night shift as well that will end at 00:00.

We are looking for technicians who are fantastic problem solvers, and real technology enthusiasts.

Qualifications Requirements:

Matric or equivalent

A+, N+ or equivalent

Azure certification

Degree in Technology sector (beneficial)

Experience Required:

Windows and MAC Operating

Windows Server and Managing Active Directory

Understanding Group policy, DHCP, DNS and permissions

Office 365 and support for Outlook, Teams, SharePoint

Office 365 advanced – Intune

Azure Administration

Cyber Securty Landscape

Networking and understanding VLAN’s, VPN, IP, routing

Understanding VoIP and PABX

Understanding network devices – printers, Wi-Fi, CCTV

Understanding databases such as SQL

Using RMM / ITSM tools for support and tickets

Please contact us if you feel you have what it takes to support our global customers.

Please note – When you apply for this position, we will do various background checks, including references and criminal history.

