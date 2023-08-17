RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a dynamic RPG Developer looking to make a significant impact? Join our client’s team and contribute to designing, developing, implementing, and supporting technological solutions that align with business requirements. Your expertise will drive the organization success as they create efficient, high-quality solutions in line with specifications.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery, fostering teamwork, communication, and customer satisfaction.

Adhering to IT team standards and best practices.

Maintaining high-quality work standards in coding, design, and solution implementation.

Ensuring code maintainability and solution elegance.

Complying with system design and architecture requirements.

Conducting necessary developer testing, including Stress, Integration, and Unit testing.

Ensuring successful execution of basic test scenarios and functionality sanity checks.

Responsible for acquiring developer test data.

Documenting impacted areas and database impacts in Jira for regression testing.

Collaborating effectively with testing teams.

Demonstrating accountability in understanding business requirements.

Providing analysis and recommendations to meet business needs.

Identifying and communicating critical dependencies, integration, and impacts of requirements.

Defining scope and tasks in Jira.

Estimating duration based on business requirements and updating Jira accordingly.

Developing, enhancing, and maintaining applications for internal and external clients.

Writing code or parameters according to technical specifications.

Addressing defects within the solution.

Ensuring seamless integration with internal and external systems.

Migrating applications into applicable environments.

Conducting thorough implementation checks and testing.

Monitoring post-implementation performance.

Creating and maintaining relevant technical documentation.

Identifying and escalating financial and business risks.

Providing innovative solutions and suggestions for increased productivity, SDLC improvements, and quality enhancements.

Contributing ideas on marrying business and technical aspects.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

Minimum of 5 years of RPG Development/ ILE experience

Proficiency in RPG 7

Strong command of Embedded SQL

Excellent communication skills

Proactive mindset with a passion for taking initiative

Competencies:

Deciding & Initiating Action

Adhering to Principles & Values

Applying Expertise & Technology

Analyzing; Learning & Researching

Creating & Innovating

Planning & Organizing

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting & Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures & Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives

Desired Skills:

RPG7

RPG Development

ILE experience

Learn more/Apply for this position