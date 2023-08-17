Senior Data Engineer

Aug 17, 2023

Are you an accomplished Data Engineer seeking a dynamic opportunity to drive transformative data solutions? We invite you to join our clients innovative team where you will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing data-driven solutions that empower their business.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring that all solutions adhere to established standards and best practices.
  • Participating in solution reviews to guarantee alignment with standards.
  • Contributing to continuous improvement efforts within the organization.
  • Designing and developing robust data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to facilitate data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize initiatives, and spearhead solutions for data-driven decision-making.
  • Creating and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that unveil critical business insights and trends.
  • Implementing data quality and validation processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.
  • Developing and sustaining comprehensive documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.
  • Leading technical delivery within squads, providing valuable oversight of solutions.
  • Contributing to the evolution of architectural principles and patterns through insightful challenges and input.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or an Equivalent Qualification.

Knowledge and Experience:

  • +5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer.
  • Expertise in SQL, Python, and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.
  • Proficiency in data visualization tools like Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.
  • Hands-on experience in crafting solutions with cloud technologies, including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL, and Data Lake.
  • Proficiency in distributed computing systems such as Hadoop and Spark.
  • Sound understanding of Dimensional Modeling.

Technical Competencies:

  • Transact SQL
  • Python
  • Spark
  • Scala
  • Technologies:
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Azure DevOps
  • Data Lake
  • Power BI
  • SQL Server
  • Databricks

Additional Requirements:

Possession of Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering, and other relevant technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • Power BI
  • Tableau or QlikView

Learn more/Apply for this position