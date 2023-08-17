Senior Data Engineer

Are you an accomplished Data Engineer seeking a dynamic opportunity to drive transformative data solutions? We invite you to join our clients innovative team where you will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing data-driven solutions that empower their business.
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensuring that all solutions adhere to established standards and best practices.
- Participating in solution reviews to guarantee alignment with standards.
- Contributing to continuous improvement efforts within the organization.
- Designing and developing robust data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to facilitate data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize initiatives, and spearhead solutions for data-driven decision-making.
- Creating and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that unveil critical business insights and trends.
- Implementing data quality and validation processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.
- Developing and sustaining comprehensive documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.
- Leading technical delivery within squads, providing valuable oversight of solutions.
- Contributing to the evolution of architectural principles and patterns through insightful challenges and input.
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or an Equivalent Qualification.
Knowledge and Experience:
- +5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer.
- Expertise in SQL, Python, and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.
- Proficiency in data visualization tools like Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.
- Hands-on experience in crafting solutions with cloud technologies, including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL, and Data Lake.
- Proficiency in distributed computing systems such as Hadoop and Spark.
- Sound understanding of Dimensional Modeling.
Technical Competencies:
- Transact SQL
- Python
- Spark
- Scala
- Technologies:
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Synapse Analytics
- Azure DevOps
- Data Lake
- Power BI
- SQL Server
- Databricks
Additional Requirements:
Possession of Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering, and other relevant technologies.
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- Power BI
- Tableau or QlikView