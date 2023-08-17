Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you an accomplished Data Engineer seeking a dynamic opportunity to drive transformative data solutions? We invite you to join our clients innovative team where you will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing data-driven solutions that empower their business.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensuring that all solutions adhere to established standards and best practices.

Participating in solution reviews to guarantee alignment with standards.

Contributing to continuous improvement efforts within the organization.

Designing and developing robust data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to facilitate data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize initiatives, and spearhead solutions for data-driven decision-making.

Creating and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that unveil critical business insights and trends.

Implementing data quality and validation processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.

Developing and sustaining comprehensive documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.

Leading technical delivery within squads, providing valuable oversight of solutions.

Contributing to the evolution of architectural principles and patterns through insightful challenges and input.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or an Equivalent Qualification.

Knowledge and Experience:

+5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer.

Expertise in SQL, Python, and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.

Proficiency in data visualization tools like Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.

Hands-on experience in crafting solutions with cloud technologies, including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL, and Data Lake.

Proficiency in distributed computing systems such as Hadoop and Spark.

Sound understanding of Dimensional Modeling.

Technical Competencies:

Transact SQL

Python

Spark

Scala

Technologies:

Azure Data Factory

Azure Synapse Analytics

Azure DevOps

Data Lake

Power BI

SQL Server

Databricks

Additional Requirements:

Possession of Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering, and other relevant technologies.

Desired Skills:

SSRS

Power BI

Tableau or QlikView

