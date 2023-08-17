Senior DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A Premier custom software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups is looking for their next senior DevOps Engineer to join their team. The successful candidate must have a minimum of 5 years or more of work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role.

DUTIES:

Designing DevOps Strategy

Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools.

Design and implement an Agile work management approach.

Make a quality strategy.

Design a secure development process.

Create a tool integration strategy.

Implementing DevOps Development Processes

Design a version control strategy.

Integrate source control.

Manage building infrastructure.

Implement code flow.

Implement a mobile DevOps strategy.

Managing application configuration and secrets.

Implementing Continuous Integration

Manage code quality and security policies.

Implement a container build strategy.

Implement a building strategy.

Implementing Continuous Delivery

Design a release strategy.

Set up a release management workflow.

Implement an appropriate deployment pattern.

Implementing Dependency Management

Design a dependency management strategy.

Manage security and compliance.

Implementing Application Infrastructure

Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy.

Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure.

Implement infrastructure compliance and security.

Implementing Continuous Feedback

Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms.

Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams.

Optimize feedback mechanisms.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 5 years or more of work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Love of all things software development

Good knowledge of C#

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certifications

Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to give input into innovative solutions.

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Self-motivated and a self-starter.

Ability to work in a team environment.

COMMENTS:

