Senior Front End Developer (Flutter) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A software Company in Johannesburg is seeking a highly skilled Senior Front End Developer to join their team. As a Senior Front End Developer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing user interfaces for the Company’s web and mobile applications. You should have in-depth knowledge of modern front-end technologies, strong problem-solving abilities, and a passion for creating exceptional user experiences. In addition to your technical expertise, you will play a crucial role in mentoring other developers and providing technical guidance to non-technical team members.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and implement user interfaces for web and mobile applications using modern front-end technologies such as React, Vue, or Flutter.

Identify technical debt and potential risks in projects and provide recommendations for improvement.

Assist in making product choices by providing clear technical assessments and level-of-effort estimates.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and implement best practices for performance, security, and modern bundling techniques.

Produce high-quality code and output, particularly during time-sensitive projects.

Mentor and guide other developers, sharing your knowledge and expertise.

Actively participate in knowledge sharing within the company through Slack, Asana, and GitHub.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of experience in front end development.

Deep knowledge of modern front-end libraries and frameworks, such as Flutter, React, or Node.

Ability to identify technical debt and risks in projects and provide effective solutions.

Proven ability to deliver high-quality code and results, particularly in time-sensitive situations.

Experience mentoring and guiding other developers and non-technical colleagues.

Preferred Skills (not mandatory but desirable):

Experience with modern JavaScript web app development using frameworks like React or Vue.

Familiarity with JavaScript, ES6, ScSS, Less, and PHP.

Knowledge of linting and style tools like Babel, Webpack, and JSHint.

Proficiency in CSS methodologies like Scss, Flexbox, PostCSS, and JSS.

Understanding of best practices for modern bundling techniques, performance, and security.

Familiarity with graphics technologies such as SVG and D3.js.

Experience building modern websites using technologies like Laravel, ScSS, Tailwind, and PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of REST API development and frameworks like Laravel.

Familiarity with containerization tools like Docker.

Understanding of data storage systems like PostgreSQL.

Experience with cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or Heroku.

Familiarity with mobile application development using Dart/Flutter and Flutter Material framework.

Knowledge of REST API integration and data storage using SQLite.

Experience with cloud providers like Firebase and AWS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Strong passion for technology and a desire to share knowledge with the company through various channels.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to make clear technical assessments and level-of-effort estimates.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Front

End

Learn more/Apply for this position