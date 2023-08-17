Senior Full Stack C# Developer / Azure Guru – rolling contracts – R700/ R800 PH – Centurion based Remote – Gauteng Centurion

NEW WORK! This is one of those driving-into-the-sunset-type-moments you don’t want to miss. A Brilliant set up, allowing you to work remotely while doing Greenfields type work and earning some good rates

You will get entrenched in the build of an Autonomous Transportation System while working with latest tech and trends (just a teaser: Cloud and Edge computing). You will work global projects + travel to Europe for training (post Covid of course)

By nature, you need to be full of energy + ambition, hands-on + eager to get your hands dirty!

You also need to come equip with the following:

8+ years’ experience coding in the Microsoft stack; C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core, .Net 5

You are skilled in Public Cloud platforms; Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

You have deep Integration skills – Web API

Azure DevOps: (CI & CD)

MS Azure: Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS), IoT-Hub o Event-Hub, Service Bus, Stream Analytics, Function Applications etc

Extensive experience with Agile /SCRUM

You are a craftsman + have built strong engineering foundations – DDD, OOP, Design Patterns

Reference Number for this position is ND53297 which is a Contract position, Centurion based / Remote set-up offering a cost to company of R700/ R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

