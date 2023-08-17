Senior Intelligent Automation Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative robotics and AI company, seeks a Senior Intelligent Automation Engineer to develop IPA robots using RPA, machine learning, and AI-powered cognitive services (OCR, computer vision, NLP, speech, predictive analytics, tacit object models, virtual assistants) for clients’ competitive advantage. You must have a relevant 3-year degree in IT or Engineering, and broad technology knowledge and experience with C#, .NET, vb.net, OR database technologies such as SQL Server, t-SQL, SSIS or SSRS, OR BI and analytics tools.

DUTIES:

Solution design.

Design and build and test complex automation processes.

Data conversion and interfacing activities.

Identification of new automation opportunities and determine the feasibility.

Solution documentation.

Training clients on the use of Intelligent Automation technologies.

Technical architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant 3-year degree in IT or Engineering.

Minimum of 5- 8 years relevant experience.

Broad Technology knowledge and experience: C#, .NET, vb.net, OR database technologies such as SQL Server, t-SQL, SSIS or SSRS, OR BI and analytics tools.

Operational and Business Process Redesign experience will be an advantage.

An aptitude to liaise with senior-level customer representatives in a rational and measured manner to communicate progress, issues, risks, and solutions.

Training and mentoring others.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills – both oral and written.

Logical thinker and problem solver.

Strong technical ability.

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise.

Willingness to learn – (UiPath, Power Platform, AIForged, Azure Cognitive services).

COMMENTS:

