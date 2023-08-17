Senior Project Manager at C-squared Project Management Services – Western Cape Melkbosstrand

Purpose of this Role:

The Project Manager’s responsibilities span a broad spectrum, covering all areas of project management including planning, cost and time management, quality management contract administration and safety management. The Project Manager will be required to ensure that the project is technically sound, that all activities associated with managing the project work flow and performance are met and to provide the necessary management and leadership skills to ensure the project team deliver.

Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

Integration planning and management

Scope planning and management

Time planning and management

Cost planning and management

Quality planning and management

Resource planning and management

Communication planning and management

Stakeholder planning and management

Risk planning and management

Procurement planning and management

Contract planning and management

Program planning, scheduling and integration of project

Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions

Minimum Requirements:

NQF 7 Technical B-tech/Degree/Qualification or equivalent

+8 (eight) years of Infrastructure, Project Management and Construction experience

NEC 3 Suite of contract experience

Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:

Strategic thinker

Great reporting skills

Strong, assertive, leader

Excellent communicator and motivator

Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction

Retain focus on detail

Work with minimum amount of supervision

Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures

Solution orientated

Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues

Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders

Please note that by expressing interest and applying for the opportunities advertised, the candidate understands and agrees that the Company may process and use his/her personal information to provide to their client. Personal information could include Identification Number, qualifications,related experience, skills and attributes, and registrations, certifications.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not have heard from us after 2 weeks after the closing date of the advert.

Desired Skills:

NEC3 Suit of Contracts

Contract Management

Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a project management services company based in Cape Town,specialising in the management of engineering and construction projects in the power generation industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position