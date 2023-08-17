Senior Project Manager at C-squared Project Management Services

Purpose of this Role:
The Project Manager’s responsibilities span a broad spectrum, covering all areas of project management including planning, cost and time management, quality management contract administration and safety management. The Project Manager will be required to ensure that the project is technically sound, that all activities associated with managing the project work flow and performance are met and to provide the necessary management and leadership skills to ensure the project team deliver.
Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):
- Integration planning and management
- Scope planning and management
- Time planning and management
- Cost planning and management
- Quality planning and management
- Resource planning and management
- Communication planning and management
- Stakeholder planning and management
- Risk planning and management
- Procurement planning and management
- Contract planning and management
- Program planning, scheduling and integration of project
- Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions
Minimum Requirements:
- NQF 7 Technical B-tech/Degree/Qualification or equivalent
- +8 (eight) years of Infrastructure, Project Management and Construction experience
- NEC 3 Suite of contract experience
Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:
- Strategic thinker
- Great reporting skills
- Strong, assertive, leader
- Excellent communicator and motivator
- Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction
- Retain focus on detail
- Work with minimum amount of supervision
- Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures
- Solution orientated
- Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues
- Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders
About The Employer:
We are a project management services company based in Cape Town,specialising in the management of engineering and construction projects in the power generation industry.