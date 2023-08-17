Senior Python Developer – Team Leader – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leading and mentoring a team? Our client is seeking a Senior Developer – Team Leader to join them in a pivotal role, where you’ll not only contribute to software projects but also provide guidance and direction to a small team of developers. Your expertise will be crucial in designing, testing, and supporting software solutions that drive success in the financial industry.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Lead a small team, providing direction and support to ensure the successful delivery of software solutions aligned with our agile methodology.
- Spearhead code reviews, offering constructive feedback to team members to enhance code quality.
- Drive the creation of automated tests to ensure code reliability and system stability.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to tackle complex challenges and deliver exceptional solutions.
- Stay updated with emerging technologies and share insights with the team to drive innovation.
- Mentor and guide junior developers, fostering their growth and enhancing their coding skills.
- Take a proactive role in resolving bugs and providing technical support as needed.
Tech Stack:
- Database: PostgreSQL
- Programming Language: Python (utilized in Flask microservices)
- Infrastructure: AWS (Lambda, CloudFront, S3, SES, SQS, RDS)
- Dev Tools: Git, Slack, VS Code, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Office Suite
- Operating System: Ubuntu or Windows (Windows with WSL2 is preferred)
Desired Qualifications and Experience
- Required: Diploma or degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Required: Extensive experience and proficiency with Python.
- Required: 5+ years of practical software development experience.
- Advantageous: Previous leadership or team management experience.
- Advantageous: Familiarity with Amazon Web Services.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- PostgreSQL
- Git
- Slack
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma