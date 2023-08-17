Senior Python Developer – Team Leader

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leading and mentoring a team? Our client is seeking a Senior Developer – Team Leader to join them in a pivotal role, where you’ll not only contribute to software projects but also provide guidance and direction to a small team of developers. Your expertise will be crucial in designing, testing, and supporting software solutions that drive success in the financial industry.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead a small team, providing direction and support to ensure the successful delivery of software solutions aligned with our agile methodology.

Spearhead code reviews, offering constructive feedback to team members to enhance code quality.

Drive the creation of automated tests to ensure code reliability and system stability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to tackle complex challenges and deliver exceptional solutions.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and share insights with the team to drive innovation.

Mentor and guide junior developers, fostering their growth and enhancing their coding skills.

Take a proactive role in resolving bugs and providing technical support as needed.

Tech Stack:

Database: PostgreSQL

Programming Language: Python (utilized in Flask microservices)

Infrastructure: AWS (Lambda, CloudFront, S3, SES, SQS, RDS)

Dev Tools: Git, Slack, VS Code, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Office Suite

Operating System: Ubuntu or Windows (Windows with WSL2 is preferred)

Desired Qualifications and Experience

Required: Diploma or degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Required: Extensive experience and proficiency with Python.

Required: 5+ years of practical software development experience.

Advantageous: Previous leadership or team management experience.

Advantageous: Familiarity with Amazon Web Services.

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

PostgreSQL

Git

Slack

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

