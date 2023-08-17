Senior Python Developer – Team Leader

Aug 17, 2023

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leading and mentoring a team? Our client is seeking a Senior Developer – Team Leader to join them in a pivotal role, where you’ll not only contribute to software projects but also provide guidance and direction to a small team of developers. Your expertise will be crucial in designing, testing, and supporting software solutions that drive success in the financial industry.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Lead a small team, providing direction and support to ensure the successful delivery of software solutions aligned with our agile methodology.
  • Spearhead code reviews, offering constructive feedback to team members to enhance code quality.
  • Drive the creation of automated tests to ensure code reliability and system stability.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to tackle complex challenges and deliver exceptional solutions.
  • Stay updated with emerging technologies and share insights with the team to drive innovation.
  • Mentor and guide junior developers, fostering their growth and enhancing their coding skills.
  • Take a proactive role in resolving bugs and providing technical support as needed.

Tech Stack:

  • Database: PostgreSQL
  • Programming Language: Python (utilized in Flask microservices)
  • Infrastructure: AWS (Lambda, CloudFront, S3, SES, SQS, RDS)
  • Dev Tools: Git, Slack, VS Code, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Office Suite
  • Operating System: Ubuntu or Windows (Windows with WSL2 is preferred)

Desired Qualifications and Experience

  • Required: Diploma or degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • Required: Extensive experience and proficiency with Python.
  • Required: 5+ years of practical software development experience.
  • Advantageous: Previous leadership or team management experience.
  • Advantageous: Familiarity with Amazon Web Services.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • AWS
  • PostgreSQL
  • Git
  • Slack
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

