Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity to join a software consulting company in Durban. The ideal candidate should be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.
Responsibilities
- Develop and designing relevant code on project needs
- Mentoring junior developers
- Create test driven environment for relevant projects
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience 4 – 6 years of industry experience
Skills:
- JMS (Java Message Services)
- JPA (Java Persistence Api)
- NHibernate
- Spring Framework
- Spring Batch
- MySQL
- Docker
- GitLab
- Git + Jenkins
- MongoDB
- Redis
- Data Structures
- Understanding Async Programming
- Algorithms in Java
- Linux
- C# Web API
- .NET Core
- SOLID Principles
- TDD (Test Driven Development)
- Angular
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps
- Technical depth across multiple languages
- Able to meet deadlines
- Strong communications skills
